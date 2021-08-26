Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $25.66 on Thursday. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $875.80 million, a PE ratio of 641.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $344,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

