DAEX Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $3.93 million and $27,196.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00052990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4,817.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.66 or 0.00987798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.75 or 0.00758885 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.