FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Raised by Analyst

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $714.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after buying an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 418,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 357,302 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.