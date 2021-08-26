Regis (NYSE:RGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regis had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%.

RGS opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.84. Regis has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 150.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Regis worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

