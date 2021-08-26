FY2022 EPS Estimates for Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Raised by Analyst

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Olympus in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Olympus stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42. Olympus has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

