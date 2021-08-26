Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for ICICI Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77.

NYSE IBN opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $691,788,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803,666 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,847,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,381 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,332,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,566,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,990 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

