Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for ICICI Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77.
NYSE IBN opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $19.46.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.
