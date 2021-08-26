Brokers Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.19.

TSE BNS opened at C$80.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$53.54 and a one year high of C$82.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

