Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

