Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,708,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $104,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

