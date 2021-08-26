Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Earnings Results

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $30.17 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 34.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

