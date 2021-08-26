Puma VCT 11 plc (LON:PU11) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

Puma VCT 11 plc (LON:PU11) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Puma VCT 11’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Puma VCT 11 stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70. Puma VCT 11 has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The company has a market cap of £26.70 million and a P/E ratio of 350.00.

Puma VCT 11 Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Puma Investments specializing in making qualifying and non qualifying investments in small and medium-sized companies in the United Kingdom. It seeks to make qualifying investments in unquoted companies via ordinary and preference shares, loan stocks, convertible securities, and fixed interest securities.

