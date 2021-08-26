Insider Buying: Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) CEO Purchases 112,561 Shares of Stock

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) CEO Howard S. Jonas acquired 112,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $5,056,240.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of RFL opened at $45.25 on Thursday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $66.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 2.33.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 414.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.
About Rafael
Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.
