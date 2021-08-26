Insider Buying: Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) CEO Purchases 112,561 Shares of Stock

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) CEO Howard S. Jonas acquired 112,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $5,056,240.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RFL opened at $45.25 on Thursday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $66.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 414.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rafael by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rafael by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rafael by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rafael in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Rafael in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

