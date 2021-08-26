Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $27.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its target price dropped by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of GES opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Guess? has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.66.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 5,684.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Guess? in the second quarter worth $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Guess? in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Guess? by 5,101.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.