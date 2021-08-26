Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie Sells 40,000 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60.

Fortinet stock opened at $306.03 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $309.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.73.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.