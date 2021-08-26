Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie Sells 40,000 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60.
Fortinet stock opened at $306.03 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $309.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.73.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
