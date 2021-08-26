Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $68,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,084,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 38.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after buying an additional 988,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $52.39 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

