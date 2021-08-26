Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

