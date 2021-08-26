Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $59,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

