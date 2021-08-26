Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000.

CIBR opened at $50.92 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.16.

