Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.