Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $41,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APH opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.97. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.