Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,929,775.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

