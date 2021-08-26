Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $630,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,308 shares of company stock valued at $32,029,490. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $483.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $491.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.70.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

