Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $2.39 million and $75,110.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.75 or 0.00858366 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

