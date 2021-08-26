Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Issues Earnings Results

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.89 million, a PE ratio of 618.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.