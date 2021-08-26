Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE CAH opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.