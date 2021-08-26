Macfarlane Group PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.87 (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 134.11 ($1.75) on Thursday. Macfarlane Group has a twelve month low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 139.05 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of £211.64 million and a PE ratio of 18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.63.
Macfarlane Group Company Profile
