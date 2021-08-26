Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $924,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 78.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $73.18 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

