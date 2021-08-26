Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $807.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $339.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $735.31. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $813.37.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

