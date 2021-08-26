Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,397 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

