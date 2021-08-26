Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 458 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $274.01 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $274.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 153.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,410,312.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,371. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

