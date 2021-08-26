Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,397 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $89.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

