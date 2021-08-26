UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 26,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 123,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $419.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The firm has a market cap of $395.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

