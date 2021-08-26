MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37.60 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $78.72 million and approximately $37.60 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.40 or 0.00761718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00097662 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 356,797,385 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

