yAxis Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.21 Million (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. yAxis has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $369,553.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.59 or 0.00011923 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded 74.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00052226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00127697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00158079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,958.83 or 1.00082308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.90 or 0.01033449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.32 or 0.06417965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

