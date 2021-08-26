Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives $66.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research firms have commented on SCMWY. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Swisscom stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.04. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

