CarMax, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

KMX opened at $127.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.10. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CarMax by 48.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 314,474 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CarMax by 9.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 76,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

