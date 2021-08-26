Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 112.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.9% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $373.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.07. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.