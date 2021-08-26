Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 591 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VXF opened at $188.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

