Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.