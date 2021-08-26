Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.83. The company has a market capitalization of $417.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,272,669 shares of company stock worth $3,527,274,065 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

