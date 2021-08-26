Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.93. Main Thematic Innovation ETF shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 18,362 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.