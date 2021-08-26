Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) to Hold

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Separately, Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viemed Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

VMD opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $248.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

