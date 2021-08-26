Grimes & Company Inc. Has $867,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.