Grimes & Company Inc. Has $867,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97.

