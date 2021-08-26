FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.26. FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 179 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 766.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000.

