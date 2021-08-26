Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $656.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $611.52. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $661.06. The company has a market cap of $312.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.