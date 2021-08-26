Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.96.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

