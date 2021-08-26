Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 760.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 503.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after buying an additional 968,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 196.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,503 shares of company stock worth $6,760,379 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $204.43 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $208.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

