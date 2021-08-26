Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,743,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,050,000 after acquiring an additional 49,208 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,939.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $374.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $375.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

