Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of HR opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

