FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.30.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.23.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after buying an additional 451,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after buying an additional 296,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,139,000 after buying an additional 155,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.